Shiv Sena Leader's Murder Case: Key Arrest Made in Palghar

The police have arrested Manoj Bhavarsingh Rajput in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi in Maharashtra. Dhodi's brother, Avinash, motivated by a housing dispute, orchestrated the murder. Seven have been arrested, while two accused remain fugitives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested another individual linked to the shocking kidnapping and murder of Ashok Dhodi, a Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Manoj Bhavarsingh Rajput, aged 34, was apprehended on Thursday, becoming the seventh person detained in this case that has gripped the region since January.

The crime, orchestrated by Dhodi's brother Avinash, was allegedly motivated by a dispute over a housing lease that led to Avinash's eviction. While police have made significant progress, two suspects remain at large. The investigation continues as authorities seek to bring all perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

