Shiv Sena Leader's Murder Case: Key Arrest Made in Palghar

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested another individual linked to the shocking kidnapping and murder of Ashok Dhodi, a Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Manoj Bhavarsingh Rajput, aged 34, was apprehended on Thursday, becoming the seventh person detained in this case that has gripped the region since January.

The crime, orchestrated by Dhodi's brother Avinash, was allegedly motivated by a dispute over a housing lease that led to Avinash's eviction. While police have made significant progress, two suspects remain at large. The investigation continues as authorities seek to bring all perpetrators to justice.

