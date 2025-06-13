Operation Rising Lion: A New Battlefront in the Middle East

On Friday, Israel declared the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion,' a strategic military initiative aimed at Iran's nuclear facilities and key military commanders. The move, intended to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions, has been marked by decisive military actions and is expected to be prolonged.

Reports from Iranian media highlighted explosions, including at the critical Natanz uranium enrichment facility. The heated exchange has turned deadly, with casualties reported on both sides, including high-ranking Iranian military personnel like Hossein Salami.

The operation has resulted in heightened tensions across the Middle East, triggering significant anticipation of retaliatory actions. As a critical dialogue between Iran and the U.S. remains stalled, the operation's repercussions threaten the region's geopolitics and financial markets, with global oil prices surging as a result.