Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: A New Battlefront in the Middle East

Israel launched a significant military operation targeting Iran's nuclear facilities and military figures, sparking a state of emergency amid fears of retaliatory strikes. Both Israeli and Iranian officials made strong statements, with potential consequences for the Middle East's stability. The operation could affect ongoing nuclear talks with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:58 IST
Operation Rising Lion: A New Battlefront in the Middle East

On Friday, Israel declared the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion,' a strategic military initiative aimed at Iran's nuclear facilities and key military commanders. The move, intended to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions, has been marked by decisive military actions and is expected to be prolonged.

Reports from Iranian media highlighted explosions, including at the critical Natanz uranium enrichment facility. The heated exchange has turned deadly, with casualties reported on both sides, including high-ranking Iranian military personnel like Hossein Salami.

The operation has resulted in heightened tensions across the Middle East, triggering significant anticipation of retaliatory actions. As a critical dialogue between Iran and the U.S. remains stalled, the operation's repercussions threaten the region's geopolitics and financial markets, with global oil prices surging as a result.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025