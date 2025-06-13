Tragedy in Gujarat: Air India Crash Claims 265 Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial meeting with top Gujarat government officials following a tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The meeting took place at the GujSail building near the city airport.

During the review, Modi was informed about the sequence of events leading to the crash, which claimed 265 lives. He issued instructions for addressing the aftermath of the catastrophe and earlier visited both the crash site and a local civil hospital.

The tragic incident saw a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash into a medical complex, leaving only one survivor. Top officials, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, attended the briefing to discuss response and recovery measures.