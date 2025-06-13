Mossad's Covert Operations in Iran: Inside Story of Friday's Strikes

Israeli security officials have revealed that the Mossad, Israel's spy agency, executed clandestine operations to smuggle weapons into Iran, which were activated during Friday's military strikes. These covert missions aimed to target Iranian defences from within the country.

According to two anonymous security officials, a secret base for launching explosive drones was set up within Iran. These drones were used in Friday's attacks to target missile launchers at an Iranian military base situated near Tehran.

In addition to drone deployment, precision weapons were smuggled into central Iran and strategically positioned near surface-to-air missile systems. As the strikes commenced, these weapons systems were activated to significantly undermine Iran's defensive capabilities. Despite these detailed accounts, official confirmation of the operations remains elusive.