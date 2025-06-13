Left Menu

Mossad's Covert Operations in Iran: Inside Story of Friday's Strikes

Israeli security officials claim that Mossad smuggled weapons into Iran for strikes targeting Iranian defences. They established a drone base and positioned precision weapons and strike systems near key locations. These operations aimed to weaken Iran's missile capabilities, though these claims remain unconfirmed by official sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:50 IST
Mossad's Covert Operations in Iran: Inside Story of Friday's Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Israeli security officials have revealed that the Mossad, Israel's spy agency, executed clandestine operations to smuggle weapons into Iran, which were activated during Friday's military strikes. These covert missions aimed to target Iranian defences from within the country.

According to two anonymous security officials, a secret base for launching explosive drones was set up within Iran. These drones were used in Friday's attacks to target missile launchers at an Iranian military base situated near Tehran.

In addition to drone deployment, precision weapons were smuggled into central Iran and strategically positioned near surface-to-air missile systems. As the strikes commenced, these weapons systems were activated to significantly undermine Iran's defensive capabilities. Despite these detailed accounts, official confirmation of the operations remains elusive.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025