Joint Forces Capture Key Maoist Commanders in Odisha Operation

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force and Odisha Police have successfully arrested two Maoist commanders in the Malkangiri district. The arrests followed an exchange of fire between the security forces and the Maoists.

Kesa Kawasi and Rakesh, both influential figures within their respective Maoist groups, were caught near Sodiguda and Tentuliguda villages. Officials confirmed the recovery of weapons and communication devices, adding weight to the success of the operation.

Authorities have ramped up their actions against Left Wing Extremists, aligning with the central government's target to eliminate the Naxal threat by March 2026.