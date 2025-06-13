Left Menu

Inclusive Innovation in Kaliganj: A New Era for By-Elections

The Election Commission of India is ensuring inclusivity in the upcoming by-election for West Bengal's Kaliganj assembly constituency. The election will feature a model polling station with disability-friendly facilities, creches, and women-managed booths. Major parties have announced their candidates, and results will be declared on June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:46 IST
In a bid to foster inclusivity and accessibility, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced significant innovations for the upcoming by-election in West Bengal's Kaliganj assembly constituency, according to a senior official. Scheduled for June 19, the election will employ a model polling station and booths run by women.

The model polling station aims to set a new standard in voter experience, featuring facilities such as creches, ramps, and a theme reflecting Nadia district's history. Further accommodations include queue-less voting for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and the provision of assured minimum facilities at each polling venue.

In a highly competitive race, the BJP has named Ashis Ghosh as their candidate, whereas the ruling TMC nominated Alifa Ahmed. Congress has fielded Kabil Uddin Shaikh with support from the CPI(M)-led Left Front. Results will be announced on June 23, marking a significant moment for participatory democracy.

