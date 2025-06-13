Left Menu

Taiwan's Legal Action Against Chinese Ship Captain Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

China accused Taiwan of politicizing maritime incidents after a Taiwanese court jailed a Chinese ship captain for damaging undersea cables. The Taiwan Affairs Office condemned the move, stating that Taiwan was intentionally creating tension, while Taiwan reported an increase in such accidents.

Tensions escalated between China and Taiwan after the latter sentenced a Chinese ship captain to three years in jail for damaging undersea cables. The incident, occurring off Taiwan in February, has been labeled by China as a political stunt.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office criticized Taiwan's actions as an attempt to smear the mainland and escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait. They expressed strong disapproval of the Taiwanese ruling party's use of the legal system to pressure the Chinese national.

Taiwan, considered by China as its territory, reported a rise in maritime cable damage cases, marking five incidents this year. This development has contributed to the ongoing diplomatic friction between the two regions.

