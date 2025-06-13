Left Menu

March for Gaza: Humanitarian Efforts in the Face of Political Roadblocks

Activists from 80 countries organized a march to Egypt’s Gaza border highlighting the humanitarian crisis due to aid restrictions since March. Egypt and Libya impeded their efforts, with activists facing detentions in Cairo while a separate convoy was halted in Libya, spotlighting geopolitical tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:31 IST
March for Gaza: Humanitarian Efforts in the Face of Political Roadblocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

A global march planned to protest aid restrictions on Gaza faced uncertainty on Friday, as organizers in Cairo awaited Egyptian approval and Libyan authorities blocked an activist convoy.

Activists from 80 nations planned to march to Egypt's Gaza border to highlight the humanitarian crisis arising from Israeli aid restrictions since March. Though limited aid was allowed last month, experts warn it remains insufficient.

The Global March on Gaza, expected to be one of the largest demonstrations of its kind, coincided with efforts including an activist boat intercepted by Israel's military earlier this week.

Hundreds were detained and deported upon arriving in Cairo, as organizers regrouped at a campsite outside the city ahead of Sunday's march, pending approval from Egyptian authorities.

Organizers urged the authorities to permit the peaceful march aligning with Egypt's commitment to border stability and addressing Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

Libyan authorities halted an overland convoy from Algeria in Sirte, calling for proper coordination with Libyan authorities. The convoy amassed participants from Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya before being stopped.

The effort underscores international concerns over Gaza's conditions as Israeli bombing and blockade continue alongside efforts from a US-backed group controlling limited aid distribution, despite UN objections.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025