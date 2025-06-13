March for Gaza: Humanitarian Efforts in the Face of Political Roadblocks

A global march planned to protest aid restrictions on Gaza faced uncertainty on Friday, as organizers in Cairo awaited Egyptian approval and Libyan authorities blocked an activist convoy.

Activists from 80 nations planned to march to Egypt's Gaza border to highlight the humanitarian crisis arising from Israeli aid restrictions since March. Though limited aid was allowed last month, experts warn it remains insufficient.

The Global March on Gaza, expected to be one of the largest demonstrations of its kind, coincided with efforts including an activist boat intercepted by Israel's military earlier this week.

Hundreds were detained and deported upon arriving in Cairo, as organizers regrouped at a campsite outside the city ahead of Sunday's march, pending approval from Egyptian authorities.

Organizers urged the authorities to permit the peaceful march aligning with Egypt's commitment to border stability and addressing Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

Libyan authorities halted an overland convoy from Algeria in Sirte, calling for proper coordination with Libyan authorities. The convoy amassed participants from Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya before being stopped.

The effort underscores international concerns over Gaza's conditions as Israeli bombing and blockade continue alongside efforts from a US-backed group controlling limited aid distribution, despite UN objections.