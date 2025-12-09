RSS Route Marches in Karnataka: Peaceful But Controversial

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, informed the Assembly that this year saw 518 RSS marches across the state, none resulting in violence. Approximately 2.37 lakh swayamsevaks participated, marking the organization's centenary celebrations.

Bengaluru stood out with 97 marches involving around 30,000 participants. However, controversy arose when Minister Priyank Kharge requested a ban on RSS activities in public spaces, prompting the government to mandate prior permission for use of government properties by private groups, a move perceived as curbing RSS activities.

In Kalaburagi, Kharge's constituency, 51 marches were held, the second-highest in the state. The RSS's centenary efforts occurred amid increasing scrutiny and regulatory actions by state authorities.

