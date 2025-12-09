RSS Route Marches in Karnataka: Peaceful But Controversial
Karnataka's Home Minister reported 518 RSS route marches without incidents of violence. These events were part of RSS's centenary celebrations. While Bengaluru hosted the most marches, controversy brewed when the government required prior permission for public activities, widely seen as targeting RSS operations.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, informed the Assembly that this year saw 518 RSS marches across the state, none resulting in violence. Approximately 2.37 lakh swayamsevaks participated, marking the organization's centenary celebrations.
Bengaluru stood out with 97 marches involving around 30,000 participants. However, controversy arose when Minister Priyank Kharge requested a ban on RSS activities in public spaces, prompting the government to mandate prior permission for use of government properties by private groups, a move perceived as curbing RSS activities.
In Kalaburagi, Kharge's constituency, 51 marches were held, the second-highest in the state. The RSS's centenary efforts occurred amid increasing scrutiny and regulatory actions by state authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
