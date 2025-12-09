Left Menu

RSS Route Marches in Karnataka: Peaceful But Controversial

Karnataka's Home Minister reported 518 RSS route marches without incidents of violence. These events were part of RSS's centenary celebrations. While Bengaluru hosted the most marches, controversy brewed when the government required prior permission for public activities, widely seen as targeting RSS operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:55 IST
RSS Route Marches in Karnataka: Peaceful But Controversial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, informed the Assembly that this year saw 518 RSS marches across the state, none resulting in violence. Approximately 2.37 lakh swayamsevaks participated, marking the organization's centenary celebrations.

Bengaluru stood out with 97 marches involving around 30,000 participants. However, controversy arose when Minister Priyank Kharge requested a ban on RSS activities in public spaces, prompting the government to mandate prior permission for use of government properties by private groups, a move perceived as curbing RSS activities.

In Kalaburagi, Kharge's constituency, 51 marches were held, the second-highest in the state. The RSS's centenary efforts occurred amid increasing scrutiny and regulatory actions by state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025