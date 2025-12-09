Sebi Extends Deadline for Karvy Stock Broking Claims: March 2026

On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced an extension for investors of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) to file claims, pushing the deadline to March 2026. Initially, claims were to be filed by December 31, 2025.

Declared a defaulter by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in November 2020, KSBL's investors were encouraged to file claims against the broker. Sebi's decision comes after positive responses to the initiative launched in May 2025, which garnered significant investor action.

Sebi's statement highlights the necessity for investors to file claims if they haven't already. Assistance is available through NSE's helpline. KSBL faced severe regulatory action for misusing client funds, leading to default. The latest extension seeks to facilitate more claims submissions from affected parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)