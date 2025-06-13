Left Menu

Mass Tragedy unfolds: Air India Flight Crash in Ahmedabad

A tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad led to the deaths of 265 people, including passengers and crew. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating, with agencies visiting the scene. The accident occurred at a medical college complex, claiming additional lives and sparking immediate firefighting and rescue operations.

An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, claiming 265 lives, including 241 passengers and crew members, according to city police.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has launched a formal inquiry, and national agencies have visited the crash site at a medical college campus, where the accident's impact was devastating.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dhrumit Gandhi confirmed the conclusion of search and rescue operations, setting the stage for formal investigations as the site is turned over to forensic and civil aviation experts.

