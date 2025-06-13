UN Peace Conference Delayed Amid Tensions

The United Nations conference, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia to map a path towards a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians, has faced postponement due to heightened regional tensions. Israel's recent military strike on Iran is a major factor in this delay, two sources confirmed on Friday.

According to a Western diplomatic source in Riyadh, the Saudi-French initiative has been partially postponed because of the current hostilities involving Iran. This marks a significant interruption in the planned diplomatic discussions aimed at achieving peace in the Middle East.

A second source indicated that some Middle Eastern delegations are unable or unwilling to attend the meeting due to the evolving situation. These developments further complicate efforts to bring together regional powers to facilitate a sustainable peace process.