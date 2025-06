Trump Administration's Controversial Medicaid Data Transfer Sparks Immigration Concerns

This week, the Trump administration controversially instructed deportation officials to access personal data, including immigration status, of millions of Medicaid enrollees, aiming to facilitate its immigration crackdown. An internal memo and emails show Medicaid's failed attempt to block the transfer due to legal and ethical concerns.

Despite protests, advisers to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the data handed to the Department of Homeland Security. Medicaid officials had just 54 minutes on Tuesday to comply. The data covers states like California and Illinois, which allow non-citizens to access Medicaid funded solely by state taxpayers.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed concern over potential misuse, particularly against vulnerable communities. Critics fear it could impact migrants' green card or citizenship attempts. The data transfer, deemed lawful by HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon, could deter states from sharing sensitive information in the future.

