Marines Take Charge: Federal Property Protection in Los Angeles

In response to escalating concerns over federal property security, around 200 Marines have been dispatched to Los Angeles, tasked with safeguarding assets and personnel. The operation is led by Maj Gen Scott Sherman, commander of Task Force 51, overseeing a total deployment of 4,700 troops.

Maj Gen Sherman confirmed that the Marines concluded their specialized training in civil disturbance management and will officially begin operations at noon local time in downtown Los Angeles.

This military movement follows a legal tussle involving the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which recently halted a federal judge's order mandating President Trump's restoration of National Guard control to California. The order was initially deemed unlawful, citing violations of the Tenth Amendment and surpassing presidential authority.

