Left Menu

Marines Take Charge: Federal Property Protection in Los Angeles

Approximately 200 Marines have been stationed in Los Angeles to safeguard federal properties and personnel. Maj Gen Scott Sherman, supervising Task Force 51, informed that these Marines, part of the 4,700-strong deployment, would commence their operations after completing civil disturbance training, amidst ongoing legal challenges regarding the National Guard's command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:23 IST
Marines Take Charge: Federal Property Protection in Los Angeles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to escalating concerns over federal property security, around 200 Marines have been dispatched to Los Angeles, tasked with safeguarding assets and personnel. The operation is led by Maj Gen Scott Sherman, commander of Task Force 51, overseeing a total deployment of 4,700 troops.

Maj Gen Sherman confirmed that the Marines concluded their specialized training in civil disturbance management and will officially begin operations at noon local time in downtown Los Angeles.

This military movement follows a legal tussle involving the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which recently halted a federal judge's order mandating President Trump's restoration of National Guard control to California. The order was initially deemed unlawful, citing violations of the Tenth Amendment and surpassing presidential authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025