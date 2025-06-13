Left Menu

Protests Restricted: East Khasi Hills District Enforces Ban Near Government Buildings

The East Khasi Hills administration has restricted rallies within 200 meters of key government buildings in response to recent protests. Groups, including CoMSO, have been rallying for the Inner Line Permit's implementation. The measure is aimed at preventing traffic disorder and maintaining public peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:53 IST
The East Khasi Hills district administration has implemented restrictions on rallies and demonstrations near major government premises in response to persistent protests demanding the Inner Line Permit's implementation. The measure blocks gatherings within a 200-meter radius of buildings like the Meghalaya secretariat and Raj Bhavan.

Authorities were prompted to initiate this order after observing that events by various NGOs, organizations, including the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO), were causing traffic congestion and public disturbances. The gatherings earlier disrupted movement in key Shillong areas.

The order, issued by District Commissioner RM Kurbah, also prohibits carrying arms or any potential weapons to prevent harm and maintain public order. These regulations aim to address congestion, traffic disruptions, and ensure the tranquility and safety of the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

