Russian Aircraft Intercepted Over Baltic By British Jets

In a recent incident, British fighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea after it breached Polish airspace. This event, deemed a test of NATO's readiness, comes as NATO countries strengthen their eastern defenses following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

British fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Friday, after it flew into Polish airspace, Polish armed forces reported. The Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane was identified and promptly exited the contested zone.

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command labeled the incident as another provocative test of NATO countries' defensive systems. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Western alliance reinforced its eastern presence, deploying additional fighter jets and setting up air defenses.

Air policing efforts by NATO dispatched British fighters stationed in Poland before the breach, confirming the identity and exit of the Russian aircraft. The case is under review by NATO command for further analysis, according to military sources.

