Ye Backs Diddy in Surprise Court Appearance Amid High-Stakes Trial

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made an unexpected visit to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing criminal trial on Friday, publicly backing his fellow musician.

Ye's surprise appearance, clad entirely in white, transpired at the Manhattan federal courthouse, where he was seen arriving in a Maybach. When pressed by reporters, he nodded to confirm his support for Combs, who has been under arrest on sex trafficking charges since September. Ye's visit follows his own controversies over past antisemitic comments.

The trial proceedings are intensifying, with testimonies from key witnesses, including a Homeland Security agent and Combs' former personal assistant. Prosecutors claim Combs' courtroom gestures might sway the jury, an assertion his defense disputes, while the presiding judge has acknowledged the difficulty in monitoring every reaction.