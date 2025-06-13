Swiss Ambassador Summoned in Tehran Amidst Rising Tensions

The Swiss ambassador to Iran, representing United States interests in Tehran, was summoned by Iranian officials on Friday. This followed reported overnight strikes by Israel against Iran, according to the Swiss government.

Addressing a press conference, Alexandre Fasel, a state secretary in the Swiss foreign ministry, confirmed the summoning of the ambassador. He referred to Switzerland's mandate to represent Washington's interests in Iran but refrained from giving additional details.

Neutral Switzerland has mediated U.S. interests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, playing a critical diplomatic role in the region. The current situation highlights escalating tensions amid an already complex geopolitical landscape.

