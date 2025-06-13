Swiss Ambassador Summoned in Tehran Amidst Rising Tensions
The Swiss ambassador to Iran, representing U.S. interests, was summoned by Iranian officials following Israeli strikes. Switzerland has acted as a diplomatic intermediary for U.S.-Iran relations since the 1979 Islamic revolution. Swiss state secretary Alexandre Fasel confirmed the summoning without disclosing further information.
The Swiss ambassador to Iran, representing United States interests in Tehran, was summoned by Iranian officials on Friday. This followed reported overnight strikes by Israel against Iran, according to the Swiss government.
Addressing a press conference, Alexandre Fasel, a state secretary in the Swiss foreign ministry, confirmed the summoning of the ambassador. He referred to Switzerland's mandate to represent Washington's interests in Iran but refrained from giving additional details.
Neutral Switzerland has mediated U.S. interests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, playing a critical diplomatic role in the region. The current situation highlights escalating tensions amid an already complex geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Syria's Daraa Province
Swiss Government Imposes Stricter Capital Rules on UBS
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs on the eve of Eid al-Adha holiday, says it targeted Hezbollah drone production, reports AP.
Swiss Government Proposes Stricter UBS Regulations Post Credit Suisse Takeover
Swiss Government Tightens Reins on UBS with New Capitalization Rules