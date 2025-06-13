Left Menu

Mumbai cops rescue businessman; three held in Nagaland for kidnapping, extortion

Three persons were arrested from Nagaland for allegedly kidnapping a businessman to extort Rs 1.5 crore from him, a police official said on Friday.The 66-year-old victim, a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, was called to Dimapur in the north eastern state on May 28 on the pretext of profits in a land deal and bamboo transactions by the accused, who assaulted him and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the extortion amount, the official said.His son approached Parksite police station on June 7.

Three persons were arrested from Nagaland for allegedly kidnapping a businessman to extort Rs 1.5 crore from him, a police official said on Friday.

The 66-year-old victim, a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, was called to Dimapur in the north eastern state on May 28 on the pretext of profits in a land deal and bamboo transactions by the accused, who assaulted him and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the extortion amount, the official said.

''His son approached Parksite police station on June 7. A case of kidnapping and other offences was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Ghatkopar unit of Crime Branch began a parallel probe and sent a team to Nagaland, which rescued the businessman and arrested the three accused,'' he said.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till June 16, the official added.

