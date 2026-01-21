Left Menu

Sahar Sheikh's 'Green' Speech Sparks Debate in Thane

Sahar Sheikh, the 22-year-old AIMIM corporator from Thane, sparked controversy with her victory speech referencing the color green, interpreted by some as a religious statement. She clarified that her aim was to symbolize her party's influence. Her party made significant gains in the Thane elections.

Thane | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:57 IST
Sahar Sheikh, AIMIM's newly-elected 22-year-old corporator in Thane, ignited a wave of controversy with her victory speech. Declaring her intention to paint her locality 'green', the statement was perceived by some as having religious implications. Sheikh later clarified, asserting that the green color referred solely to her party's flag.

Her remarks came amidst AIMIM's significant electoral gains, winning five out of 131 seats in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. This performance outshone established parties, with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) notably lagging behind. Sheikh emphasized that the election represented a shift towards AIMIM's ideological strengths.

Responding to criticism from political figures like Shiv Sena's Shaina NC, who questioned whether Sheikh aimed to promote environmental motives or religious divisions, Sheikh reiterated her party-centric message. She vowed that Mumbra would be a stronghold for AIMIM candidates in future elections, highlighting public disillusionment with traditional parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

