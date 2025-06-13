Left Menu

British Foreign Minister Urges Calm Amid Middle East Tensions

British foreign minister David Lammy spoke with his Iranian counterpart to call for calm following Israel's strikes against Iran, describing it as a 'unilateral act'. Lammy emphasized the dangerous situation in the Middle East and advised against travel to Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:50 IST
British Foreign Minister Urges Calm Amid Middle East Tensions
David Lammy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a move to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, British foreign minister David Lammy communicated with his Iranian counterpart.

Lammy expressed concerns over Israel's recent strikes on Iran, which he labeled a 'unilateral act', calling for restraint and calm during this volatile period.

He also cautioned British citizens, advising against travel to Israel amid the current unrest.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025