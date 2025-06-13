British Foreign Minister Urges Calm Amid Middle East Tensions
British foreign minister David Lammy spoke with his Iranian counterpart to call for calm following Israel's strikes against Iran, describing it as a 'unilateral act'. Lammy emphasized the dangerous situation in the Middle East and advised against travel to Israel.
In a move to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, British foreign minister David Lammy communicated with his Iranian counterpart.
Lammy expressed concerns over Israel's recent strikes on Iran, which he labeled a 'unilateral act', calling for restraint and calm during this volatile period.
He also cautioned British citizens, advising against travel to Israel amid the current unrest.
