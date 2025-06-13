Left Menu

Trump Claims Intel on Israel's Bold Strike and Iran's Nuclear Ultimatum

Former President Trump revealed his full awareness of Israel's planned attack on Iran, using the opportunity to urge Tehran toward a nuclear agreement. With ongoing tensions, U.S.-Iran talks hang in the balance, while uncertainty looms over Iran's nuclear capabilities post-Israeli strikes.

Updated: 13-06-2025 23:03 IST
Trump Claims Intel on Israel's Bold Strike and Iran's Nuclear Ultimatum
Donald Trump

In a recent phone interview, former President Donald Trump asserted his administration's comprehensive knowledge of Israel's offensive against Iran, stating attempts were made to steer Iran toward a nuclear agreement to avoid further humiliation and conflict.

Despite his warnings and attempts to delay Israel's military action, President Trump noted diplomatic efforts with Tehran could still bear fruit, although tensions remain high following Israeli strikes targeting Iran's nuclear and missile projects.

Amid continued uncertainty, U.S. nuclear negotiations with Iran are scheduled, yet doubts hover following recent developments. Trump's discussions with Israel's Netanyahu indicatively upheld American support for Israel amidst potential Iranian retaliation.

