Iran's Nuclear Crisis: A Turning Point Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel has delivered a significant blow to Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, leaving Tehran in a limbo over possible retaliatory actions. The comprehensive strikes have escalated the ongoing confrontation, marking a new chapter in the turbulent Middle Eastern geo-political landscape.

Faced with international scrutiny and pressing internal issues, Iran struggles to maintain its regional influence, increasingly relying on covert operations as traditional military avenues become limited. Experts weigh the possibility of Iran withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as a drastic yet perilous response.

Senior officials in Tehran are grappling with the aftermath of the strikes, facing mounting anxiety over domestic unrest and regional isolation. As Israel aims for a prolonged campaign, the core question remains whether this can trigger negotiations or push Iran further down a path of confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)