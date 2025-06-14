Left Menu

Biological Smuggling Scandal: Chinese Scientists Caught at U.S. Borders

Two Chinese scientists, Yunqing Jian and Chengxuan Han, remain in custody for allegedly smuggling biological materials into the U.S. without proper permits. Jian is also accused of attempting to bring a toxic fungus into the country. The University of Michigan, the destination for the materials, denies misconduct.

Two Chinese scientists have waived their right to a hearing and remain in custody, facing accusations of smuggling biological materials into the United States for research purposes. The scientists, Yunqing Jian and Chengxuan Han, are linked to incidents involving unauthorized biological shipments to the University of Michigan.

Jian, specifically, is accused of conspiring to bring a toxic fungus, Fusarium graminearum, into the country. Authorities have not suggested a malicious intent, noting that the fungus is already prevalent in parts of the U.S. Han, meanwhile, faces separate but related accusations regarding the shipment of other biological materials without proper permits.

The University of Michigan has distanced itself from any wrongdoing, emphasizing its condemnation of actions that could harm national security. The investigation continues amid broader concerns over international research collaborations and biosecurity risks.

