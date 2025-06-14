Clash in Himachal Pradesh: A Love Story or 'Love Jihad'?

A heated confrontation broke out in Himachal Pradesh's Poanta Sahib, stemming from a Hindu-Muslim couple's alleged elopement. Local Hindu groups claimed it was a case of 'love jihad,' leading to violent clashes and stone-pelting incidents.

The unrest escalated as protestors blocked the Nahan-Paonta Highway, demanding stringent action. Police intervened to curb the violence, leaving several individuals injured, including officers.

BJP leaders criticized the Congress-led state government and law enforcement, accusing them of inadequate responses to the situation, and vowed ongoing protests until the matter is resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)