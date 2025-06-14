Clash in Himachal Pradesh: A Love Story or 'Love Jihad'?
A violent clash erupted in Himachal Pradesh's Poanta Sahib area following the elopement of a Hindu-Muslim couple, dubbed 'love jihad' by local Hindu groups. Protests and stone-pelting resulted in injuries, prompting police intervention. BJP leaders criticized the handling of the situation, demanding justice for the Hindu family.
A heated confrontation broke out in Himachal Pradesh's Poanta Sahib, stemming from a Hindu-Muslim couple's alleged elopement. Local Hindu groups claimed it was a case of 'love jihad,' leading to violent clashes and stone-pelting incidents.
The unrest escalated as protestors blocked the Nahan-Paonta Highway, demanding stringent action. Police intervened to curb the violence, leaving several individuals injured, including officers.
BJP leaders criticized the Congress-led state government and law enforcement, accusing them of inadequate responses to the situation, and vowed ongoing protests until the matter is resolved.
