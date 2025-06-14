Left Menu

Ishiba-Trump Talks Tackle Tariffs and Middle East Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed tariffs and Israel's attacks on Iran during a phone call. The discussion included trade negotiations and diplomatic responses to Middle East tensions, focusing on peace and stability. Both countries sought a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 02:35 IST
Ishiba-Trump Talks Tackle Tariffs and Middle East Tensions
Shigeru Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a phone call on Friday, discussing key issues like tariffs and the situation in the Middle East, according to the Japanese foreign ministry.

Trump aims to leverage tariffs to craft favorable bilateral trade deals with allies, including Japan, which insists on a thorough review rather than a partial agreement. The conversation also highlighted differences over Israel's recent military actions against Iran, with Japan criticizing them as escalatory and the U.S. labeling them unilateral.

Both leaders agreed to expedite ministerial consultations for a mutually beneficial trade agreement and underscored the importance of Middle East stability. The two are set to meet next week at the G7 meeting in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025