US Aids Israel in Missile Defense Amid Tensions with Iran

American air-defense systems and Navy in the Middle East helped Israel intercept Iranian ballistic missiles. The US also repositioned military assets in the region, including naval destroyers and fighter jets, in response to escalating tensions after Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and military leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 02:40 IST
American air-defense systems and naval resources in the Middle East have played a crucial role in aiding Israel by intercepting ballistic missiles launched by Iran. These defensive measures came in retaliation to Israel's strike on Iran's nuclear facilities and top military leaders, according to a U.S. official.

The United States, maintaining ground-based Patriot systems and Terminal High Altitude Air Defense systems, is well-prepared to counter such missile threats in the region. In addition to these ground defenses, naval assets were also deployed, although it's unclear if they directly fired interceptors or contributed through missile-tracking capabilities.

In response to the heightened tensions, the U.S. has moved additional military resources, such as the USS Thomas Hudner, towards the eastern Mediterranean. Precautionary measures have been taken to protect personnel, with fighter jets patrolling the skies and increased security at airbases.

