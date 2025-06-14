Japan and U.S. Lay Groundwork for Prosperous Trade Accord
Japan and the U.S. had an in-depth discussion about the potential to forge a trade agreement. Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, shared insights with Japanese media following his meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington, highlighting the progress made.
In a significant development on international trade, Japan and the United States have held comprehensive discussions regarding the prospect of a new trade agreement. Japan's top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, revealed the details during a briefing to Japanese media.
The discussion took place in Washington, where Akazawa met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Both sides appear committed to laying the groundwork for a beneficial trade agreement that could enhance economic ties between the two nations.
The meeting underscores efforts from both countries to strengthen trade relationships, aiming to boost economic growth and mutual prosperity. This dialogue is part of ongoing negotiations aimed at unveiling new opportunities for collaboration across various sectors.
