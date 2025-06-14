Left Menu

Judge Denies Release as Immigration Fraud Charges Shift in Activist's Detention

A U.S. judge has denied Mahmoud Khalil's release from detention, following the government's new charge of immigration fraud. Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia graduate student, has been detained since March. His case has drawn criticism from civil rights groups and celebrities supporting his cause.

Updated: 14-06-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 04:24 IST
A U.S. judge on Friday denied the release of Mahmoud Khalil after federal prosecutors shifted their reasons for his detention, citing immigration fraud. Khalil, a Columbia graduate student, had been detained as part of a clampdown on pro-Palestinian activists.

The ruling by Newark's U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz came after the government changed its stance, stating Khalil, a legal permanent U.S. resident, faced an immigration fraud charge. His detention, since March, has been labeled an assault on protected political speech by civil rights groups.

Amidst growing criticism, Khalil's legal team argues the case is politically motivated. A group of celebrities recently urged his freedom, highlighting the emotional toll on his family, which includes his newborn son.

