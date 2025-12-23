Activists Storm Bangladesh High Commission in Protest
Activists from VHP and Bajrang Dal protested at the Bangladesh High Commission against communal violence, leading to chaos in the high-security area. Security was tightened, but demonstrators still attempted to breach barriers, criticizing the Bangladeshi government over the lynching of a Hindu man. Banners and placards demanded accountability.
In a dramatic display of protest, hundreds of activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal converged on the Bangladesh High Commission. Their demonstration was against incidents of communal violence in Bangladesh, particularly the lynching of a Hindu individual, which has sparked widespread outrage among these groups.
The embassy area turned into a high-security zone as law enforcement prepared for the protest, with triple-layered barricading and enhanced police and paramilitary presence. Despite these measures, the protesters managed to create turmoil, attempting to scale the barricades.
Chanting slogans and unveiling banners, the demonstrators vociferously condemned the Bangladesh government. One of the placards poignantly demanded accountability, stating, 'Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye' (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for).
