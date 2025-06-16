Tragic Loss Strikes Family of Gujarat Policeman

Tragedy struck in Gujarat's Banaskantha district when the parents of police inspector Ajmal Chaudhary were brutally murdered in a robbery at their home. The victims, Vardhaji Chaudhary and Hoshiben, were killed with sharp weapons while asleep in Jasra village.

According to Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana, the couple lived on their farm and were attacked by unidentified assailants who fled with the jewellery they wore. The crime was discovered by the farm's caretaker who arrived to find them in a pool of blood.

Police believe the motive was theft, as evidenced by a metal safe inside the house being broken into. Teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the responsible gangs, said Makwana. The community remains shaken by such a heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)