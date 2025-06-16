Left Menu

Syrian Doctor Sentenced to Life: A Landmark Victory in Universal Jurisdiction

A German court sentenced a Syrian doctor, Alaa M., to life in prison for crimes against humanity committed in Syria. The case, tried under universal jurisdiction, highlights Germany's efforts to hold former Syrian officials accountable. Alaa M. faced over a dozen torture charges against Syrian dissidents.

A Syrian doctor, Alaa M., was sentenced to life in prison by a German court for his role in torturing dissidents during his tenure in Syria, local media reported. The verdict marks a significant victory for victims of the Assad regime and underlines Germany's commitment to universal jurisdiction.

The case, which spanned 186 court sessions over three and a half years, involved charges of over a dozen torture incidents, including allegations of killing a prisoner. Prosecutors, with support from the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, argued Alaa M. committed these crimes while working at military prisons and hospitals in Homs and Damascus.

Universal jurisdiction laws have been increasingly used by Germany to bring several former Syrian regime officials to justice. The ruling is seen as a step towards broader accountability for Assad's regime. This case further emphasizes the ongoing international pursuit of justice for crimes committed during the Syrian conflict.

