Paris Airshow Controversy: France- Israel Rift Deepens Over Weapon Displays
France's decision to shut down Israeli weapons stands at the Paris Airshow has intensified tensions, highlighting a shift in French-Israeli relations. The closure followed non-compliance with an order to remove offensive weapons. France's stance reflects a growing divide over Israel's defense policies, especially actions in Gaza.
France has closed Israeli weapons stands at the Paris Airshow after Israeli companies failed to remove offensive weapons from display, a move that has strained ties between the traditional allies. French authorities acted following non-compliance with a directive from a French security agency.
The affected stands belonged to major Israeli companies like Elbit Systems, Rafael, and IAI, which did not remove the displayed weapons despite instructions. France, a long-time ally of Israel, is increasingly critical of Israel's military actions, particularly those targeting Gaza and abroad.
French President Emmanuel Macron differentiates between defensive actions by Israel and aggressive strikes, such as those on Iran. Israeli representatives have condemned the French decision as policy-driven and aimed at reducing competition with French defense industries. Leading U.S. politicians have also criticized the move as counterproductive.
