Controversy Erupts at Paris Airshow Over Israeli Arms Display

The Paris Airshow, renowned for its cutting-edge aviation exhibits, is embroiled in controversy after French authorities closed the stands of four Israeli companies for failing to remove offensive weapons from display. The decision by France has drawn condemnation from Israel, highlighting increasing tensions between the two nations.

Stands from Elbit Systems, Rafael, IAI, and Uvision were shut down, while other smaller Israeli stands, which lacked hardware, and an Israeli Ministry of Defence stand remained open. The closures reflect France's evolving stance on Israel's government and military actions, particularly under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite objections from Israeli defense officials and U.S. politicians present at the airshow, the French organizers have maintained the blockade, with a controversial black wall separating the Israeli pavilions. Israeli officials decried the decision as 'politically motivated,' while French sources claim it's a matter of security compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)