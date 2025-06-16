Supreme Court Denies Bail: Human Smuggling Case Shakes Indian Passport Reputation

The Supreme Court on Monday refused anticipatory bail to Om Prakash, involved in a human smuggling case that tarnishes the reputation of Indian passports. Prakash allegedly duped a man by promising to send him to the US through illegal channels known as the 'donkey route.'

Justice Ujjal Bhuyyan and Justice Manmohan expressed concern over how such acts devalue Indian passports. The 'donkey route' involves illegal migration methods, often utilizing human smugglers and dangerous conditions to bypass legal immigration processes.

The accused, an accomplice to the main perpetrator, facilitated the victim's illegal travel to various countries. The victim ended up deported back to India after facing arrest in the US. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had previously denied Prakash's bail plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)