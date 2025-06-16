Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail: Human Smuggling Case Shakes Indian Passport Reputation

The Supreme Court has refused anticipatory bail to Om Prakash, accused of duping a man by promising illegal passage to the US through human smuggling. This case highlights the devaluation of Indian passports and the dangers of the 'donkey route,' an illegal migration method used globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused anticipatory bail to Om Prakash, involved in a human smuggling case that tarnishes the reputation of Indian passports. Prakash allegedly duped a man by promising to send him to the US through illegal channels known as the 'donkey route.'

Justice Ujjal Bhuyyan and Justice Manmohan expressed concern over how such acts devalue Indian passports. The 'donkey route' involves illegal migration methods, often utilizing human smugglers and dangerous conditions to bypass legal immigration processes.

The accused, an accomplice to the main perpetrator, facilitated the victim's illegal travel to various countries. The victim ended up deported back to India after facing arrest in the US. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had previously denied Prakash's bail plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

