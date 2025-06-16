Deceptive Scheme Allegations: Court Remands NEET Scam Accused

In a startling development, a special court has remanded Sandeep Shah and Salim Patel to 14 days in judicial custody on charges of scheming against NEET UG 2025 aspirants. The duo allegedly promised candidates' families to influence NEET scores for a hefty sum of Rs 90 lakh per student.

Shah and Patel have responded by applying for bail, claiming false implication in a case built on unverified information. They assert that there is no involvement of government officers and challenge the legality of their arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act sections cited.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is tasked with investigating accusations of Shah and Patel's conspiracy to manipulate exam scores, involving fabricated contacts with NTA officials. Awaiting further proceedings, the court will hear the matter next on June 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)