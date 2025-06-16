Left Menu

Deceptive Scheme Allegations: Court Remands NEET Scam Accused

A special court has placed Sandeep Shah and Salim Patel in 14-day judicial custody for allegedly deceiving NEET UG 2025 aspirants and their families. They are accused of promising to manipulate scores for a hefty fee. Their bail applications argue they were falsely implicated, lacking conclusive evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:17 IST
In a startling development, a special court has remanded Sandeep Shah and Salim Patel to 14 days in judicial custody on charges of scheming against NEET UG 2025 aspirants. The duo allegedly promised candidates' families to influence NEET scores for a hefty sum of Rs 90 lakh per student.

Shah and Patel have responded by applying for bail, claiming false implication in a case built on unverified information. They assert that there is no involvement of government officers and challenge the legality of their arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act sections cited.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is tasked with investigating accusations of Shah and Patel's conspiracy to manipulate exam scores, involving fabricated contacts with NTA officials. Awaiting further proceedings, the court will hear the matter next on June 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

