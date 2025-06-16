Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber Fraud: Two Arrested for Fake Loan Scam

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud network, resulting in the arrest of two men accused of deceiving victims with fake loan proposals. Officials reported that Pawan Kumar and Md Rehbar impersonated representatives of a financial company, swindling a man out of nearly Rs 2 lakh under the guise of processing fees for a non-existent Rs 25 lakh loan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outernorth, Hareshwar V Swami, relayed that the accused utilized multiple bank accounts and SIM cards to obscure the money trail. Raids conducted in Tilak Nagar and Sabhapur Extension led to arrests and the seizure of incriminating evidence concealed within their residences. The duo has been linked to over ten similar complaints nationwide.

Efforts continue to apprehend other accomplices, including two suspects identified as Sandeep and Yashish. Pawan Kumar, a former delivery executive, and Md Rehbar, who previously worked in an electronics unit, will face legal proceedings as law enforcement unravels their complex fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)