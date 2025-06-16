Niger Army Strikes Back Against Jihadist Mining Sites

The Niger army has executed raids on informal mining sites controlled by jihadists in the west of the country, resulting in over a dozen insurgents killed and the confiscation of materials used for improvised explosive devices, according to an army statement. The operations occurred last week in Tagueye, near the Burkina Faso border, marking a strategic move to disrupt financing for terrorist activities.

The military actions have dismantled sites formerly under the command of armed terrorist groups, rendering them inoperative. This development is part of Niger's broader struggle against jihadist groups associated with Al Qaeda and Islamic State, which have wreaked havoc by claiming thousands of lives and gaining control over several villages in the region.

While these raids may have temporarily disrupted illicit mining activities, lasting success in cutting off insurgents' funding will necessitate stronger and more comprehensive efforts, experts say. Niger's economy is severely affected, with a significant portion of its population in need of aid. The raids come after the expulsion of French forces, with the country now seeking Russian assistance in its anti-insurgency efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)