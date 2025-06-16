Left Menu

Niger Army Strikes Back Against Jihadist Mining Sites

The Niger army recently conducted raids on jihadist-controlled mining sites in the west, killing insurgents and seizing materials for explosive devices. The operation aims to weaken terrorist financing routes. However, experts argue that more sustainable strategies are needed to limit insurgent activity in these resource-rich areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:38 IST
Niger Army Strikes Back Against Jihadist Mining Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Niger

The Niger army has executed raids on informal mining sites controlled by jihadists in the west of the country, resulting in over a dozen insurgents killed and the confiscation of materials used for improvised explosive devices, according to an army statement. The operations occurred last week in Tagueye, near the Burkina Faso border, marking a strategic move to disrupt financing for terrorist activities.

The military actions have dismantled sites formerly under the command of armed terrorist groups, rendering them inoperative. This development is part of Niger's broader struggle against jihadist groups associated with Al Qaeda and Islamic State, which have wreaked havoc by claiming thousands of lives and gaining control over several villages in the region.

While these raids may have temporarily disrupted illicit mining activities, lasting success in cutting off insurgents' funding will necessitate stronger and more comprehensive efforts, experts say. Niger's economy is severely affected, with a significant portion of its population in need of aid. The raids come after the expulsion of French forces, with the country now seeking Russian assistance in its anti-insurgency efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025