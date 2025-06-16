South Africans in Iran Urged to Register with Embassy Amid Israel-Iran Escalation

Tensions between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran have dramatically worsened in recent days, leading to an intensification of hostilities marked by reciprocal military attacks. This escalation has resulted in numerous casualties, fatalities, and significant damage to infrastructure on both sides. As the volatile security situation continues to deteriorate, foreign nationals residing in or visiting the affected regions are increasingly vulnerable.

South African Government's Advisory

In light of the unfolding crisis, the South African Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has issued an urgent advisory to all South African citizens currently residing in or visiting Iran. The advisory strongly encourages them to immediately make contact with the South African Embassy in Tehran. The primary objective is to ensure that the Embassy has up-to-date information on the whereabouts of its nationals and can monitor their safety and provide updates where feasible.

According to DIRCO’s statement released on Sunday, this step is essential in order to enhance coordination and ensure a degree of preparedness in the event of a further escalation or emergency. The Ministry emphasized that given the evolving and unstable environment, the Embassy’s ability to provide direct, on-the-ground assistance may become increasingly constrained.

Limited Consular Assistance Expected

DIRCO highlighted that South Africa’s support services in Iran are severely limited under the current conditions. In practical terms, this means that in the event of a crisis or emergency, face-to-face consular assistance may not be possible. The statement underlines the stark reality: depending on a citizen’s location within Iran, the South African government may not be able to provide timely or adequate help.

“Therefore, citizens are further encouraged to assess their own safety and security and act accordingly,” the statement read, urging individuals to make their own contingency plans if needed, and to closely monitor local developments and international travel advisories.

Emergency Contact Information

For those requiring immediate assistance or needing to report their location, the following contact channels have been provided:

South African Embassy in Tehran: Phone: +98-912-230-8968 Phone: +98-930-495-8965

DIRCO Helpline in Pretoria, South Africa: Phone: +27 12 351 1000

Further Information: Website: www.dirco.gov.za



Citizens are also advised to stay connected to DIRCO’s digital platforms and official communication channels for continuous updates.

Precautionary Measures Advised

In addition to registering with the embassy, South Africans in Iran are advised to:

Avoid large gatherings or areas known for political demonstrations.

Maintain a low profile and minimize movement unless necessary.

Secure important travel and identification documents in a safe place.

Monitor international and regional news outlets for real-time information.

Conclusion

As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East flare, the South African government’s latest directive serves as a vital reminder of the importance of preparedness and vigilance for its nationals abroad. With limited diplomatic capacity in Iran, citizens are urged to take all possible precautions to ensure their own safety during this critical time.