Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Alleged Fraudster in Tender Scam

A Mumbai court has denied bail to Sunny Gupta, accused of swindling a businessman of Rs 8.74 lakh by falsely promising tender acquisition through connections with Delhi's Chief Minister. The court emphasized the ongoing investigation and possibility of evidence tampering as reasons for bail denial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:12 IST
Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Alleged Fraudster in Tender Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Mumbai court has denied the bail request of Sunny Gupta, who stands accused of defrauding a businessman out of Rs 8.74 lakh. The scheme allegedly involved falsely claiming high-ranking connections to secure an official tender.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Avinash P Kulkarni, emphasized the gravity of economic offences and the continuing investigation as primary reasons for denying bail. Concerns about potential evidence tampering were also highlighted in the detailed decision released on Monday.

The businessman, Kundan Singh, accused Gupta of misleading him by pretending to have important political connections and demanding various costly items and cash in exchange for securing the tender. An FIR was filed after Singh realized he had been duped when Gupta refused to return the money and threatened him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

