FATF Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Strengthens Global Measures

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has issued a rare condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, emphasizing the global urgency to combat terrorism financing. This marks only the third time in the last decade that the FATF has openly condemned such an attack.

The statement follows India's persistent efforts to highlight Pakistan's support for terrorism, advocating for the country's inclusion in the FATF's 'grey list.' This move is backed by evidence of Pakistan's financial channels facilitating terrorism.

Alongside releasing a comprehensive report on terrorism financing, the FATF aims to strengthen counter-financing measures globally, acknowledging the contribution of state-sponsored terrorism, particularly from Pakistan, as significant and concerning.