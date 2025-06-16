Syrian Doctor Sentenced for Crimes Against Humanity in Landmark German Verdict

A German court has handed down a life sentence to a Syrian doctor, Alaa M., for crimes against humanity and war crimes. He was found guilty of torturing dissidents during his time at a military hospital in Syria.

The verdict marks a significant application of Germany's universal jurisdiction laws, which allow prosecution of individuals for humanitarian crimes committed anywhere globally. Alaa M., who arrived in Germany in 2015 among Syrian refugees, was arrested in 2020.

His sentence follows the court's determination of his involvement in the systematic abuse of protesters during the Arab Spring, which contributed to the outbreak of Syria's civil war. Prosecutors argued effectively against his claims of being framed, culminating in this landmark ruling.