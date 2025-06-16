Tragic Mystery: Siblings' Death Sparks Poisoning Allegations

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Ramakheda village, as siblings Ritik and Sonakshi were found dead under mysterious conditions, according to police reports.

Accusations of poisoning have emerged, with the father alleging that the mother, Neha, is responsible for the tragedy. The tense relationship between the couple seems to have played a role, with both parents pointing fingers at one another.

The police are conducting a comprehensive investigation, examining all potential angles. A post-mortem has been ordered, and specialists, including a forensic team and the Circle Officer of Purwa, have been involved to uncover the truth behind the children's sudden deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)