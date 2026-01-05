Illegal Firearm Activity Uncovered in Achanakmar Tiger Reserve

Three persons have been arrested following the viral spread of a video showing them engaging in illegal activities such as firing airguns and lighting fires within the protected boundaries of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh.

The video depicted a group of four arriving in a vehicle marked with 'Surhi Core Zone' and recklessly discharging firearms at unseen targets and starting a fire for recreation purposes, inside the reserve located in Mungeli district.

The authorities, acting swiftly, have apprehended Ajit Vaishnav, Aniket, and Vikrant Vaishnav, all residents of Lormi, and are currently seeking a minor who is on the run. The accused have been charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and a probe has been initiated to address security lapses at the reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)