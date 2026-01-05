Root Backs Smith Amid Ashes Criticism, Emphasizes Scoring Over Surviving

In a contentious moment during the final Sydney Test, England's Joe Root defended teammate Jamie Smith's aggressive playstyle, emphasizing the necessity of prioritizing runs over mere survival in cricket. Despite criticism of Smith's dismissal, which came just four runs shy of a half-century, Root highlighted the team's strategic intent.

Smith departed after attempting an ambitious shot off Marnus Labuschagne, caught at deep cover by Scott Boland. While some commentators labeled the move as careless, Root explained it was a calculated risk aimed at capitalizing on the remaining overs before the new ball.

Root, discussing the day's tactics, stated, "You sometimes make mistakes, but the goal is to score. Surviving isn't enough to win games." Meanwhile, teammate Harry Brook shone with a promising partnership, bolstering England's position and providing optimism for the series' conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)