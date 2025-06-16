Tragic Square: Old Feud Ends in Fatal Shooting in Nagpur
A 26-year-old man named Chetan Ashok Gagate was shot dead by Arjun Sheshrao Niley in a public square in Nagpur. The shooter later surrendered. The shooting was the result of an old dispute between the two, with prior incidents of violence leading up to the tragedy.
A tragic shooting took place at a public square in Nagpur, claiming the life of 26-year-old Chetan Ashok Gagate. The incident unfolded at 10:30 AM on Sunday near the Gandhi statue square in Khapa, according to local police reports.
The accused, Arjun Sheshrao Niley (27), pursued Gagate through the streets before firing multiple shots. Three bullets missed, but the fourth fatally struck Gagate, who succumbed to his wounds in a nearby hospital. A police official from Khapa station confirmed these details.
Niley surrendered to authorities following the incident, which stemmed from a longstanding dispute. Gagate had previously stabbed Niley during an argument, and a recent altercation reignited tensions, leading to the fatal shooting.
