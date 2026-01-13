Left Menu

Greenland Tensions Soar Amid US-Denmark Dispute

Denmark aided US forces in intercepting a sanctioned oil tanker in the Atlantic, despite ongoing tensions over the US administration's interest in Greenland. Diplomatic meetings are poised to address the growing disputes, as Denmark firmly opposes selling Greenland, emphasizing Arctic security and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Denmark assisted US forces last week by helping to intercept an oil tanker in the Atlantic that violated US sanctions, a Danish government official confirmed Tuesday amid heightened tensions over the US's interest in Greenland.

The Danish official, speaking anonymously, did not divulge specifics about the support. The confirmation comes in the wake of increased friction between Denmark and the US, following President Trump's persistent calls for acquiring Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory.

Top US and Danish officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, plan discussions to address Trump's Greenland agenda as tensions persist. Greenlandic leaders reaffirm the island's stance against being sold or becoming US-controlled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

