Mamata Banerjee Addresses OBC List Clarity and Rath Yatra Preparations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed her Cabinet colleagues to ensure no disinformation is spread about the Other Backward Class (OBC) list in the state. The list, she asserts, was prepared in compliance with court directives and following recommendations from a Commission.

The state Cabinet recently approved the inclusion of 76 new castes into the OBC list, adding to the existing 64 ethnic groups already recognized. Banerjee emphasizes the importance of the public understanding the lawful preparation of the list.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the creation of two deputy secretary positions within the state School Service Commission. Banerjee also urged vigilance during the Rath Yatra festival, planning to visit Digha on June 27 to coincide with the event.

