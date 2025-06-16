Mamata Banerjee Addresses OBC List Clarity and Rath Yatra Preparations
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed her Cabinet to prevent misinformation about the OBC list. She emphasized its compliance with court orders and Commission recommendations. The Cabinet added 76 new castes to the list. Banerjee also discussed maintaining peace during Rath Yatra and inaugurated a temple in Digha.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed her Cabinet colleagues to ensure no disinformation is spread about the Other Backward Class (OBC) list in the state. The list, she asserts, was prepared in compliance with court directives and following recommendations from a Commission.
The state Cabinet recently approved the inclusion of 76 new castes into the OBC list, adding to the existing 64 ethnic groups already recognized. Banerjee emphasizes the importance of the public understanding the lawful preparation of the list.
Additionally, the Cabinet approved the creation of two deputy secretary positions within the state School Service Commission. Banerjee also urged vigilance during the Rath Yatra festival, planning to visit Digha on June 27 to coincide with the event.
