Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Addresses OBC List Clarity and Rath Yatra Preparations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed her Cabinet to prevent misinformation about the OBC list. She emphasized its compliance with court orders and Commission recommendations. The Cabinet added 76 new castes to the list. Banerjee also discussed maintaining peace during Rath Yatra and inaugurated a temple in Digha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:18 IST
Mamata Banerjee Addresses OBC List Clarity and Rath Yatra Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed her Cabinet colleagues to ensure no disinformation is spread about the Other Backward Class (OBC) list in the state. The list, she asserts, was prepared in compliance with court directives and following recommendations from a Commission.

The state Cabinet recently approved the inclusion of 76 new castes into the OBC list, adding to the existing 64 ethnic groups already recognized. Banerjee emphasizes the importance of the public understanding the lawful preparation of the list.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the creation of two deputy secretary positions within the state School Service Commission. Banerjee also urged vigilance during the Rath Yatra festival, planning to visit Digha on June 27 to coincide with the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025