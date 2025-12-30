Odisha's Bold Move: Revamping Land Policies for Shree Jagannath Temple

The Odisha government is set to reform the Uniform Land Settlement Policy and amend the Shree Jagannath Temple Act. These moves aim to enhance the administration of Puri's iconic 12th-century shrine, as announced by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan following a comprehensive high-level meeting.

The planned reforms are a response to the challenges posed by encroached temple lands, as the shrine owns vast tracts of land in Odisha and six other states. Law Minister Harichandan pointed out that despite owning over 55,000 acres, the temple struggles to generate revenue as private individuals occupy many of these lands without proper rights.

Besides the land issues, the meeting highlighted the need for stringent measures to maintain decorum and sanctity in the temple. Proposals include forming sub-committees for better governance and banning electronic devices on temple grounds. Legal actions against misinformation and defamation of Jagannath culture on social media were also considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)