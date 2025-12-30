Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Move: Revamping Land Policies for Shree Jagannath Temple

The Odisha government plans to reform the Uniform Land Settlement Policy, 2023, and amend the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, to improve the management and revenue of the 12th-century Puri shrine. The reforms focus on encroached lands, security aspects, and promoting awareness about the temple's cultural sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:48 IST
Odisha's Bold Move: Revamping Land Policies for Shree Jagannath Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is set to reform the Uniform Land Settlement Policy and amend the Shree Jagannath Temple Act. These moves aim to enhance the administration of Puri's iconic 12th-century shrine, as announced by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan following a comprehensive high-level meeting.

The planned reforms are a response to the challenges posed by encroached temple lands, as the shrine owns vast tracts of land in Odisha and six other states. Law Minister Harichandan pointed out that despite owning over 55,000 acres, the temple struggles to generate revenue as private individuals occupy many of these lands without proper rights.

Besides the land issues, the meeting highlighted the need for stringent measures to maintain decorum and sanctity in the temple. Proposals include forming sub-committees for better governance and banning electronic devices on temple grounds. Legal actions against misinformation and defamation of Jagannath culture on social media were also considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
3
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global
4
Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025