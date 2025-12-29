Odisha Embraces New Year with Early Opening of Shree Jagannath Temple

In a bid to accommodate the substantial number of devotees expected to visit Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple on New Year's Day, the Odisha government has announced that the temple will open its doors early, at 2 am, despite existing tradition.

Traditionally, the temple, a significant Hindu shrine, opens to devotees at 4 or 5 am, depending on rituals. However, the increasing throng of worshippers during festivals prompted the administration to revise the schedule.

The decision, while catering to religious sentiments, has faced opposition from some traditionalists who argue that it compromises the temple's longstanding religious practices. Despite this, officials ensure all rituals will be adhered to without violations.

