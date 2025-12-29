Odisha Embraces New Year with Early Opening of Shree Jagannath Temple
The Odisha government has decided to open the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri at 2 am on January 1 to accommodate the large influx of devotees on New Year’s Day, despite some traditional opposition. The move was motivated by religious sentiments and anticipated high visitor numbers.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to accommodate the substantial number of devotees expected to visit Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple on New Year's Day, the Odisha government has announced that the temple will open its doors early, at 2 am, despite existing tradition.
Traditionally, the temple, a significant Hindu shrine, opens to devotees at 4 or 5 am, depending on rituals. However, the increasing throng of worshippers during festivals prompted the administration to revise the schedule.
The decision, while catering to religious sentiments, has faced opposition from some traditionalists who argue that it compromises the temple's longstanding religious practices. Despite this, officials ensure all rituals will be adhered to without violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
INSV Kaundinya Embarks on Historic Journey: Reviving Ancient Maritime Traditions
Karma Kaariya Nilaiyam: Singapore's New Haven for Hindu Post-Death Rituals
India Pursues Fugitive Extradition from UAE
Empowering Tradition: The Global Impact of Narsapuram Lace Craft
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat joins devotees for Srivari Annaprasadam at Tirumala